Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Live: A mass sing-along event is being held in Manchester's Albert Square

Over 3,500 singers are coming together to lead a chorus of amateur voices in a mass sing-along to remember the Manchester Arena attack victims.

Twenty-two people died and hundreds injured when a bomb was detonated outside a concert on 22 May 2017.

Manchester Together in Albert Square will feature songs by Elbow and Oasis.

It follows a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral, which saw Prince William join political leaders and the families of the victims to remember.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Who were the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack?

Some of those who have gathered have a connection to what happened on the night, while others have come to show their support.

Gina and Casey Hankey, from Stoke, said they were at the arena.

"We did the arena visits, so this is another step. The atmosphere has been good so far, but it's still a bit sad."

Rachel and Mia, from Bolton, said they had come "to show we won't be beaten and show you carry on and remember those who died".

Julie, from Eccles, who came with her son Louis, said they wanted "to pay our respects as it just touched everybody".

'This is the place' - At the scene: Kaleigh Watterson, BBC News

Last year, a vigil was held in Albert Square with thousands gathering to honour those who lost their lives and to show solidarity in the face of hatred.

This year, people gathered again on the same spot in an atmosphere that was much more upbeat.

Tony Walsh's poem This Is The Place, which left many in tears a year ago was this time set to a dance beat, with the crowd clapping along, cheering and giving it a rapturous round of applause.

Tonight is emotional, there is no doubt about that, but it also feels like a celebration of Manchester's spirit, which guided the city in those dark days last May.

Ahead of the singing, the Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend David Walker, led those assembled in a minute's silence.

He also told the crowd that the 22 candles lit in tribute to the victims at Manchester Cathedral had been made from the remnants of the hundreds left around the city in the aftermath of the attack.

The sing-along will see performances from 80 singing groups, including the Manchester Survivors Choir and the Parrs Wood High School Harmony Group.

The former is made up of people who were caught up the attack last year, while the latter saw their post-attack tribute - a version of Ariana Grande's My Everything - go viral and earn them the chance to perform with the star at the One Love Manchester concert.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many at the sing-along were wearing the bee emblem, a symbol of Manchester's defiance

That concert was held two weeks after the homemade device was detonated outside Grande's concert.

Daren Buckley, who is in Manchester Survivors' Choir, said he had found comfort in singing, but that his recovery was far from complete.

"It's strange because I never used to have fear over anything. I have flashbacks," he said.

"I must've died 200 times in my nightmares."

The two-hour event will conclude with a mass sing-along of four songs - Grande's One Last Time, Elbow's One Day Like This, Take That's Never Forget and Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger.

That final song became an anthem of defiance in the aftermath of the attack and was sung by a crowd in Manchester's St Ann's Square following a minute's silence on 25 May 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People have been writing tributes to those who died on St Ann's Square's paving stones

From 21:30 BST, song lyrics chosen by members of the public will be projected onto its pavements and buildings.

You can view special coverage of the "Manchester Together" commemoration event between 19:00 and 21:00 BST on the BBC news channel or via the BBC News website.