Image copyright Google Image caption The discovery was made by the occupier of a house in the Great Meadow area

The severed head of a dog was discovered hanging on the door of a house in Lancashire, police have said.

Officers were called to the Great Meadow area of Chorley after the occupier found the animal's remains on a door handle on Sunday.

The dog was believed to be a Yorkshire terrier aged between five and seven.

"This was extremely distressing for the occupant... at this time, we have no idea why this has happened," a spokesman said.

The rest of the animal's body has not been found. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.