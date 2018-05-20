Image caption Det Ch Insp Amanda Delamore said the two attacks were "targeted"

Three men have been arrested after a grenade was thrown at a house and shots were fired at another.

The explosive device, described by police as a distraction grenade, was thrown at the address on Beech Lawn Close in Salford, Greater Manchester, at about 00:30 BST on Friday.

The grenade was safely removed from the area and a controlled explosion was carried out by bomb disposal officers.

Shots were then fired at another house in Salford Quays at about 01:20.

The three men - aged 20, 22, and 26 - were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of the possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain custody.

They are also being held on suspicion of causing damage to property with intent to endanger life.

'Targeted'

Greater Manchester Police said the offender who threw the distraction grenade at the first house fled down an alleyway towards Eccles Old Road.

Officers who were called to the second house on Quayview found damage consistent with a firearm having been discharged, the force added.

Det Ch Insp Amanda Delamore described the two attacks as "targeted".

She said extra patrols remain in place in the two areas, which are a mile and a half apart.

"As our investigation continues, I would urge anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch," she added.