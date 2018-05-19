Rochdale man charged with murder after woman's body found
- 19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in Rochdale, police have said.
Officers discovered the body of Margaret Howlett in a property on Alexander Street on 12 April following a report about concerns for her welfare.
David Pawluk, 58, of Alexander Road, Rochdale, was charged with her murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.