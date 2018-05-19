Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Margaret Howlett was found in a property on Alexander Street

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in Rochdale, police have said.

Officers discovered the body of Margaret Howlett in a property on Alexander Street on 12 April following a report about concerns for her welfare.

David Pawluk, 58, of Alexander Road, Rochdale, was charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.