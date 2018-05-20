Image caption Athletes Sir Mo Farah and Lily Partridge will take part along with Martin Hibbert (centre)

A minute's silence will be held at the Great Manchester Run later in tribute to the people who died in last year's terror attack in the city.

Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Some of the survivors will participate in the race, including Martin Hibbert who was paralysed, while Freya Lewis, 15, will start the junior event.

Sir Mo Farah and Ethiopian champion Tirunesh Dibaba are also taking part.

About 30,000 people will compete in the races, making it the third largest running event in the UK.

Luthfur Rahman, from Manchester City Council, said: "It will have real resonance, after last year's event epitomised Manchester's spirit of togetherness following the heinous attack on our city."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 2017 Great Manchester Run took place six days after the attack

The 2017 run took place six days after the attack, which left more than 800 people with physical and psychological injuries.

Mr Hibbert, who is paralysed from the waist down, is racing the 10k in a wheelchair and fundraising for the three hospitals that treated him and his daughter.

He hopes to raise a total of £1m by competing in various races during the next 12 months, including the Boston Marathon.

"All I'm thinking about is finishing the 10k with all my family and my friends and the whole of Manchester cheering me on and that's what's going to get me round," he said.

He said deciding to participate "felt right", adding: "I didn't think about how tough it would be, if I could even do it."

Image copyright PA Image caption Freya Lewis will run in the junior event

Freya Lewis, who was seriously injured, will be the honorary starter in the junior event.

Along with her father Nick, who is running in the adult 10k race, she is also raising money for the hospital that treated her.

A half-marathon will be held in the morning, followed by a junior event.

The 10k race will start in the afternoon after the silence at 13:02 BST.

The route passes Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium and Salford Quays before returning to the finish line on Deansgate in the city centre.

It is the culmination of the city's weekend of athletics, which started with the Great City Games on Friday.

Live coverage of the Great Manchester Run will be on BBC Two from 12:00 BST on Sunday.