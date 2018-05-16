Manchester

Salford man charged with terrorism offences

  • 16 May 2018
Wildbrook Road, Salford Image copyright Google
Image caption Christopher Partington's home was raided on 9 May

A man has been charged with terrorism offences in Salford, police said.

Christopher Partington, 33, is accused of seven counts relating to possessing documents or records likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was arrested on 9 May following a raid at his house in Wildbrook Road.

Police said Mr Partington is in custody and due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites