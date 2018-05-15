Image copyright NWAS Image caption A door window was shattered when something was thrown through it

Medics taking a child to hospital in an ambulance were covered in broken glass when vandals shattered a window in Salford.

North West Ambulance Service condemned the "mindless act of vandalism against our staff" after the door window was attacked on 8 May.

A medical technician and the child's nurse were covered with glass after something was thrown at the window.

A service spokesman said no one was hurt and it was working with police.

A spokesman said: "It is really sad that we have to once again report a mindless act of vandalism against our staff.

"What may seem like a prank can have serious implications - it can endanger our staff and patients."

Image caption The medical technician and the child's nurse were showered with glass

He added: "Not only could it cost a huge amount of money in repair bills, it can put vital vehicles off the road meaning they are unable to be used to respond to emergencies and can even endanger our staff and patients.

"We will always work with our police colleagues to report acts of vandalism, which can result in serious punishments for offenders."