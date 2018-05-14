Manchester City parade Premier League trophy
Tens of thousands of Manchester City fans have turned out to see the team's Premier League victory parade.
Fans basked in the sunshine to cheer on the record-breaking squad as they showed off the trophy and the Carabao Cup along Deansgate and past Albert Square in an open-top bus.
Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title by beating their nearest rivals Manchester United by 19 points.
City also became the first team to record 100 points in a season.
The parade left Victoria Street behind Cathedral Gardens at 18:15 BST before heading on a mile-long route through Manchester city centre, finishing in Deansgate.
Players were then presented on stage near Deansgate's junction with Peter Street.
City won the Premier League title with five games to spare in April, winning 32 games and scoring 106 goals.
The team also won February's League Cup final by beating Arsenal.