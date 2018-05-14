Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester City beat their nearest rivals in the Premier League by 19 points

Tens of thousands of Manchester City fans have turned out to see the team's Premier League victory parade.

Fans basked in the sunshine to cheer on the record-breaking squad as they showed off the trophy and the Carabao Cup along Deansgate and past Albert Square in an open-top bus.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title by beating their nearest rivals Manchester United by 19 points.

City also became the first team to record 100 points in a season.

Image copyright PA Image caption The squad showed off the Premier League Trophy and the Carabao Cup

Image copyright PA Image caption City became the first team to record 100 points in a season

The parade left Victoria Street behind Cathedral Gardens at 18:15 BST before heading on a mile-long route through Manchester city centre, finishing in Deansgate.

Players were then presented on stage near Deansgate's junction with Peter Street.

City won the Premier League title with five games to spare in April, winning 32 games and scoring 106 goals.

The team also won February's League Cup final by beating Arsenal.