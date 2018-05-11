Image copyright Google Image caption Victim Matthew Shaw was found with fatal stab wounds at a property on Wednesday night

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Rochdale.

Nathan Bradbury was detained after police were called to reports of men fighting at an address on Melrose, Lower Falinge on Wednesday night.

Matthew Shaw, 25, was found with stab wounds and subsequently died in hospital.

Mr Bradbury, 19, of no fixed address, has been charged with his murder and is due before Manchester City Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He has also been charged with a section 47 assault, Greater Manchester Police said.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.