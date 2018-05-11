Image copyright GMP Image caption Michael Idehen will serve a minimum of 15 years for stabbing Kyron Webb to death

A teenager has been jailed for stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death.

Kyron Webb died in hospital after being attacked by Michael Idehen, 18, in Moston, Manchester, on October 17.

Idehen, of Scarborough Street, Moston, pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 15 years.

A 17-year-old boy from Moston, who cannot be named, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for five years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Idehen and the 17-year-old were in Moston at about 18:45 BST when they carried out the attack.

Police said CCTV cameras captured the moment Idehen lunged at Kyron and stabbed him in the chest, before walking off with the other boy.

Kyron was seen to stumble and leant on a wall to steady himself but Idehen returned and stabbed him for a second time.

A local resident found the London-born teenager lying in the street and called 999. He was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kyron Webb was stabbed twice in the street

Kyron's mother paid tribute to him, in a poem released through police, saying he had aspired to become an architect.

She said: "I realise now to our family you were our happiness, our pride and joy, I ache in bitter sorrow as I remember my little boy.

"Rest easy in Angels arms, remember to look down on me, you will always be my king, my thoughts and every memories."

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "The fatal actions of Idehen and his co-defendant have undoubtedly ruined the lives of Kyron's family and devastated those who loved him so very much."