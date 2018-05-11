Image caption Outgoing leader of Trafford Council Sean Anstee

The Conservatives will not seek to form a coalition to lead Trafford Council after losing control of the authority in the local elections.

The Tories lost five seats leaving Trafford with no overall control and making Labour the largest party.

Labour have 30 seats, the Conservatives have 29, and the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have two each.

Sean Anstee, leader of the Conservative Group, said it was a "difficult" decision but the right one.

In last week's election, Labour gained four seats, the Green Party gained two and the Lib Dems lost one.

Trafford was the Tories' only council in Greater Manchester and described as their flagship northern council.

In a statement, Mr Anstee said the "overwhelming feeling" of the members was that the decision was correct "given the outcome of the election".

"It will become our responsibility to hold a new administration to account, in whatever form that may be," he said.

Labour have been approached for comment.