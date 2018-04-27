Image copyright Mobike Image caption Riding Mo-bikes along the motorway is not how they should be used, police say

A cyclist has been caught riding along a busy motorway, traffic police said.

Officers were alerted to reports of a cyclist pedalling along the M60's hard shoulder near the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester at about 05:30 BST.

The rider, who has not been identified, was on an orange-and-silver "Mo-bike" - a Manchester scheme which allows people to use their phone to rent a bicycle and drop it off wherever they choose.

The cyclist could now be fined up to £2,500 for dangerous cycling.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Manchester free bikes not for use on the motorway".

After posting this tweet, NW motorway police have received more reports of cyclists on two of the region's other motorways.