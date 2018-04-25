Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Michelle Pearson

The mother of four children killed in an alleged arson attack on their home is out of a coma and has been told of their deaths, police have said.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, all died in the blaze in Walkden, Greater Manchester, last year.

Michelle Pearson is now awake, eating and drinking, making "good progress" but remains in intensive care.

Three people have appeared in court to deny four counts of murder.

Ms Pearson, who had been in a coma since the fire on 11 December, first spoke coherently "a couple of weeks ago", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Demi, Brandon and Lacie all died in the blaze while Lia died in hospital two days later.

Emergency services were called to the blaze family's mid-terraced home in Jackson Street shortly after 05:00 GMT.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, have been remanded in custody and are due to stand trial for carrying out the alleged arson attack on 30 April.

As well as four counts of murder they are also charged with a count of arson with intent to endanger life, the attempted murder of the children's mother and two further counts of the attempted murder of two juveniles who cannot be named for legal reasons.