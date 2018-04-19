Image caption Sarah Allen said it was "wonderful" that her baby was born in Salford

The first baby has been born at a new centre in Salford, two years after maternity services ended in the city.

Baby Arla Allen-Gregory was born at the Ingleside Birthing Centre in Salford at 06:36 BST on Monday.

The centre, which is run by Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, had its official opening earlier.

Salford Council wanted to give mums the choice of having their baby in the city after maternity services ended at Salford Royal Hospital in 2016.

Image copyright Ingleside Birthing Centre Image caption The building was nearly used as a maternity unit in 1938

It funded the £2m refurbishment at the centre in Swinton.

Baby Arla's mum Sarah Allen comes from Salford, while dad Chris Gregory is from Bolton.

The little girl weighed in at 6lbs 2 ounces (3kg).

Sarah said: "It is totally wonderful that we had her here in Salford."

The building was nearly used as a maternity unit 80 years ago. Records from 1938 show the city's medical officer suggested that part of the building could be adapted as a maternity and child welfare centre for £70-a-year including lighting, cleaning and heating.

But when the Second World War broke out, the building in Oakwood Park was instead used as an air raid shelter before becoming a care home.