Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The couple had been in a relationship for 15 years

A man who murdered his wife by stabbing her 22 times with a samurai sword has been jailed for at least 18-and-a-half years.

Darren Merriman, 40, of Newhey in Rochdale, received a life sentence at Manchester Crown Court for killing Elizabeth Merriman on 22 October.

Merriman fled and was found by police in the early hours of the following day with self-inflicted injuries.

He later pleaded guilty to murdering Mrs Merriman.

Greater Manchester Police said he had spent the afternoon drinking with a friend in pubs in Milnrow and Newhey prior to the murder.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Elizabeth Merriman was found dead in a house in the Newhey area of Rochdale

He argued with Mrs Merriman, who he had been in a relationship with for 15 years, on his return to their home in Birch Crescent.

During the argument, he picked up a nearby samurai sword and stabbed her repeatedly, a police spokesman said.

Officers found him with injuries that required life-saving surgery and he was charged with Mrs Merriman's murder after he had recovered.

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said Mrs Merriman was "brutally murdered" by the person "she should have been able to trust more than anyone else".

"Elizabeth's death was heart-breaking for her family and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time," he added.