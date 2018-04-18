Image caption A cot was seen being taken to the area where Pearl was discovered in Heywood

A baby girl who was found dead in woodland in Greater Manchester has been named Pearl by police.

Greater Manchester Police do not yet know the identity of the child, who was found near Peel Lane in Heywood, Rochdale, on 4 April.

Det Ch Insp Lewis Hughes said she was found to be of white or mixed heritage and very young, possibly newborn.

He said her name, meaning "precious", was chosen because "every child is precious and Pearl is no different".

Appealing for information, he added that officers "won't forget about baby Pearl and the investigation into what happened to her will continue".

"I believe someone somewhere knows who the parents are and they may be reluctant to come forward.

"The most important thing for us is finding the truth for this little girl."