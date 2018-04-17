Image caption The 210kg of heroin was found at an industrial unit in Salford

Four men have been found guilty of conspiring to import and supply heroin after £60m of the drug was seized at an industrial unit.

Greater Manchester Police said the 210kg (463lb) haul in Salford in August last year was its largest ever seizure.

David Mulligan, 26, Fitri Yarasir, 53, Ahmet Taskin, 45, and Mustafa Oflu, 56, were found guilty of conspiracy to import and supply Class A drugs at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

They will be sentenced on 20 April.

Officers discovered the heroin at the unit on Cobden Street during an ongoing investigation into drug supply.

Mulligan, of Hengist Street, Manchester, Yarasir of High Street East, Glossop, Taskin of Middleton Road, Wood Green, London and Oflu, of no fixed address were remanded into custody to await sentencing.