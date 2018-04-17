Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eddie Jones had been asked to pose for photographs the day after Scotland beat England in the Six Nations

Four men have been summonsed to appear in court after England head rugby coach Eddie Jones was verbally abused at a railway station in Manchester.

The 58-year-old Australian received foul-mouthed taunts at Manchester Oxford Road station on 25 February.

British Transport Police said four men will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 16 May.

Three of the men, aged 22, 23 and 25, are from Edinburgh, the other is a 25-year-old from South Queensferry.

The four were reported for an alleged public order offence.

Australian Jones had been asked to pose for photographs the day after Scotland beat England in the Six Nations.