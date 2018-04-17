Image copyright Google Image caption The anti-clockwise carriageway is closed between junction 18 and 19

A man has died and two other men have been seriously injured in a crash which has closed part of the M60.

The three-car collision happened at 03:30 BST between junction 18 (Simister Island) Heaton Park and junction 19 (Middleton) in Greater Manchester.

One man died at the scene while two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The anti-clockwise carriageway is expected to remain closed between those junctions for a number of hours.

Sgt Danny Byrne, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are going to be conducting inquiries at the scene for some time this morning and the anti-clockwise carriageway remains closed so I would advise motorists to avoid the area as much as possible."

He urged anyone with information on the crash to contact the force.