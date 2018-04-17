Image copyright Co-op Group Image caption The Bright Future programme was launched in 2017

Up to 300 jobs are to be created within the next two years for survivors of modern-day slavery under a programme led by the Co-operative Group.

The Manchester business is working with anti-trafficking charity City Hearts in Liverpool to provide work for people who are rescued from enslavement.

Under the Bright Future scheme, people are offered a four-week paid placement which could lead to full-time job.

The Co-op said as many as 20 large firms are on the verge of signing up.

The Bright Future programme was launched in March 2017.

Participating businesses will work with a network of local charities to put survivors of modern slavery in touch with the companies that have jobs available.

Co-op chief executive Steve Murrells said modern slavery is a "blight on society".

"It is clear that victims need to be supported while they rebuild their lives and central to that is the dignity that paid, freely chosen employment provides," he said.