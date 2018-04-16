Manchester

Eccles body find: Man charged with murder

  • 16 April 2018
Florence Street, Eccles Image copyright Google
Image caption Police found the body of Philip Edge, 55, in Florence Street, Eccles

A man is due to appear in court charged with murder following the discovery of a body at a house in Greater Manchester.

Police found the body of 55-year-old Philip Edge in Florence Street, Eccles after being called at about 00:10 GMT on 26 March.

A murder inquiry was launched and Vincent O'Kane, 45, was arrested.

O'Kane, of Florence Street, is due to face magistrates in Manchester on Monday, charged with murder.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

