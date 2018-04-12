Murder arrest after woman found dead in Rochdale
- 12 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Rochdale.
Officers went to an address in Alexander Street after a report concerning the welfare of the woman was made at Rochdale Police Station.
A 58-year-old man was arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment.
Det Insp Dave Meeney said it was "very early days" in the investigation, and asked for anyone with any information to contact police.