Manchester

Bury man held after body found in Whitefield

  • 12 April 2018
Ripon Avenue, Whitefield Image copyright Google
Image caption A post-mortem examination is due to take place later

A man's body has been found in a house, prompting a police investigation.

Police said the victim, in his 20s, was discovered at a property in Ripon Avenue, Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester at 12:35 BST on Wednesday.

He was involved in an altercation earlier at a house in Rydal Close, Bury, officers said.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the exact cause of death.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites