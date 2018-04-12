Image copyright Family handout Image caption Danielle Richardson was found stabbed to death in a flat in February

A police force's contact with a woman who was stabbed to death is being investigated by the watchdog.

Danielle Richardson, 24, was found dead in a flat in Ancoats, Manchester, in February.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is examining Greater Manchester Police's actions as it had been in contact with her for two years before her death.

Michael Marler, 37, of Oldham has been charged with Miss Richardson's murder.

Mr Marler, of Brideoak Street, has been remanded in custody until 21 May when he is expected to enter a plea at Manchester Crown Court.

A post-mortem examination revealed the care home worker from Oldham died from multiple stab wounds.

In paying tribute to Miss Richardson, her family described her as a "loving and caring mother, sister, daughter and auntie" with a "heart of gold".

The IOPC said it had been in contact with her family and will be providing regular updates throughout the investigation.

"When the police have had recent contact with someone who dies in such circumstances, it is automatically referred to us by the force," the IOPC said.

It added the focus was "purely on the police's contact with Miss Richardson over the two-year period before she died, not the circumstances of her death".

Greater Manchester Police said it would be inappropriate to comment as an IOPC investigation was taking place.