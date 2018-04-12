Image caption Richard Farnell was in charge of Rochdale Council between 1986 and 1992

A former council leader's claim he was unaware of child sex abuse in Rochdale "defies belief", a report has found.

An independent inquiry said it was "shameful" that Richard Farnell "refused to accept responsibility for young lives blighted" in the town.

More than 40 men claimed they were abused at Cambridge House hostel, Knowl View school between the early 1960s and mid-1990s.

The report said Mr Farnell "lied to the inquiry during his evidence".