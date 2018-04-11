Image copyright GMP Image caption Jordan Ross was stabbed in the neck outside Suburbia nightclub in Manchester

A man who stabbed two men in a mass brawl at a nightclub, killing one of them, has been jailed for 26 years.

Dorian Graham, 30, of Hamilton Grove in Old Trafford, attacked father-of-one Jordan Ross and his friend outside Suburbia on Manchester's John Dalton Street in September.

The 24-year-old from Birmingham died later in hospital.

After being found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of murder and attempted murder, Graham was sentenced to life.

His friend, Demetrius Thompson, was found guilty of violent disorder in connection with the attack.

The 22-year-old, of Longport Avenue in Didsbury, was jailed for two years.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Mr Ross and his friends had been on a night out when he "became embroiled in a confrontation with another group" at the nightclub.

After a brawl broke out, Mr Ross and his 35-year-old friend, who has not been named, were both stabbed in the neck.

Graham, Thompson and the rest of their group then left the club, while Mr Ross, "who was bleeding profusely", sought help outside.

After stopping some police officers, he was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

A GMP spokesman said Graham was "quickly identified" on CCTV footage, which showed him with a knife in his hand, stabbing Mr Ross's friend.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Andy Butterworth said despite the evidence against him, Graham "still refused to take responsibility for his actions and pleaded innocence".

He said Mr Ross's death had been "devastating enough for his loved ones, but Graham has made them relive exactly what happened all over again during an intense five-week trial".

"With that in mind, I can only pay tribute to them for the incredible strength that they have shown and I hope the result will bring them some comfort," he added.