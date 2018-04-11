Image copyright Google Image caption A teenager was stabbed on Westend street in Oldham on Monday afternoon

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was stabbed in Oldham.

Police were called to Westend Street on Monday afternoon after reports a 15-year-old girl was injured.

She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.