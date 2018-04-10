Image copyright PA Image caption Deborah Lowe denies sexual activity with a child and five other offences

A teenager told police he first had sex with his teacher when he was 15 before continuing a secret affair with her.

He had sex with Deborah Lowe at her Stockport flat and in her caravan and car, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

He told police that while sex with a teacher is "every lad's fantasy", he later felt "creeped out" and felt "awkward" at school.

Ms Lowe, 53, denies sexual activity with a child and five other offences.

She told police they only had sex once he was 17 and had left the school at which she was in charge of pastoral care.

The jury was shown the boy's police interview.

In it, he said they began a sexual relationship after "flirting" at school and then swapping phone numbers and engaging in phone sex.

He told police: "I was 15 at the time but obviously, it's like every lad's fantasy isn't it, to have sex with a teacher?"

'Big trouble'

The boy said other teachers were in the room when he suggested swapping numbers, so it was done "low key", and later that night she rang him.

He said the phone sex continued and, about a month later, she picked him up and took him to her flat in Bramhall where she invited him into her bedroom, the court heard.

The boy told the officer: "I couldn't really say no, could I? I'm already in her home."

He said she asked him to undress and "just started kissing me and that... she bit me a little bit. She wanted me to pull her hair and bite her, she liked that."

He said he felt "awkward" in school afterwards, and Ms Lowe warned him to keep their liaisons secret.

"She said, 'Don't tell anyone because I could be in big trouble. Keep it between me and you'," he said.

They had sex a second time at her flat when he was 16 and sex carried on until last summer, he said.

The trial previously heard Ms Lowe later sent the boy a card, writing inside: "Who else can I be a slut with?" - but it was found by his mother and police were called.

Ms Lowe, of Elmsbed Caravan Park, Poynton denies one count of sexual activity with a child and five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

The trial continues.