Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption A fake bomb was presented by Michael Thrope at the robberies

A man who claimed to be a member of the Islamic State group armed himself with a fake bomb while trying to rob banks.

Michael Thorpe, 39, and his 31-year-old girlfriend Rochelle Holman both pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Thorpe, who also admitted possessing an imitation firearm, was jailed for 19 years while Holman was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they planned raids "in some detail".

The pair committed robberies at banks, shops and a travel agent in Cheadle, Sale, Romiley, Baguley, Bramhall and Knutsford in 2017, police said.

They first came to the attention of police on 13 July when they targeted Royal Bank of Scotland in Cheadle Village.

Thorpe entered the bank wearing a motorcycle helmet and passed a note to the cashier claiming that he was a member of Islamic State (IS) and carrying a bomb.

The cashier handed over money and Thorpe left to meet Holman, who was waiting in a nearby car park.

They used the money to buy a new car and a holiday to Gran Canaria.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The pair robbed banks, shops and an estate agent in Greater Manchester and Cheshire

Two further robberies at RBS banks took place in Sale and Romiley on 30 August and 12 September respectively, in which Thorpe fled with thousands of pounds.

Tesco Express in Baguley was targeted on 20 November, as was Vernon Building Society in Bramhall, on 1 December, but the pair left empty-handed.

While a note claiming membership of IS bomb was used at each robbery, the pair did change some aspects of their strategy.

These included Thorpe dressing in full burka during one raid, and carrying a wicker-style laundry basket in another.

The final robbery was at Thomas Cook in Knutsford on 5 December with Thorpe entering the branch with an imitation firearm and a Christmas tree.

Later that day GMP officers executed a warrant at their home on Crossgate Avenue in Benchill.

Evidence including a Christmas tree, an imitation firearm and notes stating that the holder was a member of IS and carrying a bomb was found.

Det Sgt Richard Castley said the couple used "devious" tactics and it was not an "amateur operation".

He added that although it was Thorpe who entered the bank and made the threats, Holman played a "key part" in planning them and attended each one.

"Based on the nature of the incidents and the damning evidence we found during our search of their home address, it is clear that they planned each robbery in some detail before executing their strategy," he said.