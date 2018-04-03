Rochdale crash victim was 'soul mate and sidekick' son
A man killed in a crash involving two cars in Greater Manchester was a "soul mate and sidekick", his mother said.
Kavana Taylor, 21, died after a BMW 1 Series he was in and a Volkswagen Polo collided on Manchester Road in Castleton, Rochdale, on Sunday.
His mother, Claire Taylor, said: "Kavana was everybody's friend. He has left a void that will never be filled."
"He was the best loving son... he was my best mate," father Ian Taylor said.
Mrs Taylor added: "He was my soul mate and sidekick and the best biggest brother to Sammy, lola and Rudi."
A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the BMW, received minor injuries and is assisting the police investigation.