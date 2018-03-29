Manchester

Rochdale mill fire: Blaze being treated as arson

  • 29 March 2018
Proofings Mill in Littleborough Image copyright GMFRS
Image caption The fire devastated the derelict mill

A large fire that devastated a derelict mill is being treated as arson, police have said.

The blaze at Proofings Mill in Hare Hill Road, Littleborough, Rochdale, at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday resulted in the partial collapse of the building.

Police are appealing for several teenagers seen leaving the mill at 16:10 to come forward.

No-one was injured in the fire and 12 properties near to the mill were evacuated as a precaution.

Image copyright GMFRS
Image caption Police want to speak to several teenagers seen leaving the mill on the day of the fire

Sgt Richard Price, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "The scale of the fire was significant and it is astounding that no-one was injured in the blaze.

"The local community were disrupted by this incident and I'm hoping that someone in the crowd knows something about how the fire started."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites