Image copyright Google Image caption The toddler suffered a medical episode at Somerton Avenue, Wythenshawe

A woman has been charged in connection with a toddler's murder investigation.

The 22-month-old girl died in hospital after suffering a medical episode in Somerton Avenue, Wythenshawe, Manchester on 21 January.

Sharleen Hughes, 34, of Somerton Avenue, is due at Manchester City Magistrates Court on 10 April charged with perverting the course of justice.

Michael Wild, 29, also of Somerton Avenue, is due to go on trial on 16 July for murder.

Mr Wild has been remanded in custody by Liverpool Crown Court.

His trial is expected to last two weeks.