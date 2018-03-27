Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at Freehold Metrolink stop on Block Lane in Chadderton

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a "sustained" attack on a man at a tram stop, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious at the Freehold stop in Chadderton, Oldham, on 8 March.

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with attempted murder, assault and attempted assault. The third is accused of assault and attempted assault.

They are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.

Another 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.