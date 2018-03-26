Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze

A fire that ripped through the main hall of a primary school is believed to have started in solar panels on the roof, firefighters have said.

Westleigh Methodist Primary School in Leigh, Greater Manchester, is closed following the blaze which broke out on Sunday morning.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the likely cause was "an electric fault in the panels".

Wigan Council said the school is closed for the foreseeable future.

Station Manager Chris Roberts said: ""Due to the intense heat of the fire, wiring from the panels were burnt away so we are unable to determine if or why an electrical fault occurred.

"An eyewitness account that was given to the emergency services when the fire first started stated that they saw approximately four solar panels on the roof of the school on fire."

The blaze was contained in the main hall of the academy school in Westleigh Lane and there was no further damage to other school buildings.

The school teaches about 200 pupils aged between three and 11.

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The damage means Westleigh is closed for the foreseeable future