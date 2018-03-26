Manchester

Oldham tram stop attack: Third boy held over attempted murder

  • 26 March 2018
Freehold Metrolink stop Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked at Freehold Metrolink stop on Block Lane in Chadderton

A third boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a "sustained" attack on a man at a tram stop.

A 49-year-old was knocked out after being set upon at the Freehold stop in Chadderton, Oldham, on 8 March, police said.

The 15-year-old is the third held on suspicion of attempted murder. Two other boys were arrested on Saturday.

Another 15-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Greater Manchester Police said officers had been granted a 30-hour extension to hold the boys for further questioning.

CCTV footage released by police showed the man trying to leave the platform after getting off the tram at 21:36 GMT when passengers from the same tram began hitting him.

The attack continued until the driver of a tram travelling in the opposite direction intervened.

Police said the man was still receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites