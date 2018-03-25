Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was attacked in Demesne Road, Whalley Range

A police officer is in hospital with serious injuries after being slashed with a sword.

The attack happened at about 13:50 BST in Demesne Road, Whalley Range, Manchester.

Officers were responding to reports of an armed man threatening people, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A man, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and assaulting a police officer.

GMP said, on arriving at the scene, police tried to engage with a man before one of the officers was slashed with a sword.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A number of streets around Demesne Road are cordoned off while investigations continue.