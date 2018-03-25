Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze

A fire has torn through the main hall of a primary school.

Firefighters were called to Westleigh Methodist Primary School in Leigh, Wigan, shortly before 11:00 BST.

The blaze was contained in the main hall of the academy in Westleigh Lane, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service (GMFRS) said.

The school, which teaches about 200 pupils aged between three and 11, will be closed on Monday, Wigan Council said.

Parents have been told of the closure and the council is assessing the damage, it added.

GMFRS said investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze while crews continue to dampen down the remaining pockets of fire.

There was no further damage to other buildings at the school, GMFRS said.

Leigh MP Jo Platt tweeted her thanks to the crews for "preventing the fire from spreading further".

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The damage means Westleigh will be closed on Monday