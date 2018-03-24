Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at Freehold Metrolink stop on Block Lane in Chadderton

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked at a tram stop.

The victim, 49, was knocked unconscious after getting off a tram in Oldham on 8 March, Greater Manchester Police said.

A "sustained attack" continued until a tram driver travelling in the opposite direction intervened.

The boys, both aged 15, are being questioned in custody alongside another 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim was getting off at the Freehold Metrolink stop on Block Lane in Chadderton at 21:36 GMT when a group of passengers from the same tram began hitting him as he tried to leave the platform.

Det Sgt John Coleman thanked people for sending video footage and information, which he said has "been key" to the investigation.