Image copyright GMP Image caption "Ellen loved nature" so a garden is a "fitting tribute", the principal at Ms Higginbottom's college said

A memorial garden of vibrant flowers is being created to remember a teenager brutally murdered at a beauty spot.

Ellen Higginbottom, 18, was killed in a "chilling" attack at Orrell Water Park in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Volunteers in Orrell are building the garden near Tracks Lane, where people laid flowers after the murder.

"Ellen loved nature... so a garden inspired by her is a fitting tribute", said Louise Tipping, principal at the college where Ms Higginbottom studied.

Image copyright Ian Greig/Geograph Image caption Ellen's body was found at Orrell Water Park

Winstanley College, where Ms Higginbottom was a psychology student, has partnered with Wigan Council and residents for the project, which has the backing of her parents, the council said.

The garden will have a bench with a plaque and be a "lasting tribute" to the student where people can "reflect" and pay their condolences, Wigan Council said.

Councillor Kevin Anderson said the town "was rocked by the news" and "it's humbling to see the community pull together in this way".