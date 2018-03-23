Image copyright Family handout Image caption William Phelan's family said he was "always smiling"

A man found stabbed to death at a flat in Manchester has been described by his family as "kind and gentle".

Police discovered the body of William Phelan, 39, in Kilnside Drive, Harpurhey, after going to investigate concerns for a man's welfare.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from stab wounds and a murder investigation was launched.

Mr Phelan's family said in a statement that he was "a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend with a heart of gold".

They said: "We can't believe that he has been taken from us in such a sickening, cruel and heartless way.

"He was a kind, gentle guy who wouldn't hurt anyone. He was always smiling and loved listening to his music.

"We will love and miss him always."

Greater Manchester Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.