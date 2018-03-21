Barca machete attack: Man charged with assault
- 21 March 2018
A man has been charged over a machete attack outside a bar in Manchester.
The victim, in his 30s, was injured in the attack outside Barca in Catalan Square at about 22:10 GMT on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police said the man remained in hospital with "life-changing" injuries.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with section 18 assault and remains in police custody. A court date for him to face the charge has yet to be confirmed.