Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Michelle Ingham admitted killing Kai Prothero

A woman who repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend at their home in Manchester has been jailed for his manslaughter.

Michelle Ingham fatally injured 47-year-old Kai Prothero in their flat in Maismore Road, Wythenshawe on 24 August, police said.

Originally charged with murder, Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court.

Ingham, 47, was jailed for four and a half years.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kai Prothero died of multiple stab wounds

Police said a friend of Ingham came to visit the flat and she told her that Mr Prothero was dead.

Her friend found him unresponsive and called for an ambulance while Ingham performed CPR under the guidance of the 999 call handler, said police.

Mr Prothero was pronounced dead by a paramedic who arrived shortly afterwards.

Police said the medic reported seeing blood and smashed crockery in the flat's hallway.

Duncan Thorpe, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Losing a loved one in these circumstances is devastating and something no family should have to go through.

"My thoughts are with Kai's family today, as they have been since the start of the investigation.

"My hope is that today will give them some comfort, knowing the person responsible for taking Kai's life is in prison."