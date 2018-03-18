Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption People have been advised to keep away from the scene

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a mill in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the mill in Clarence Street, Stalybridge, at 23:43 GMT on Saturday.

Five storeys of the mill were alight, the service said.

Incident Commander Billy Fenwick said: "This mill is well alight but our firefighters are working hard to bring it under control."

He advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution, to stop smoke entering their homes.

"Please also ensure you stay away from the nearby area and do not drive nearby for both your safety and to make sure we can fight this fire," he added.

Tame Street and Clarence Street were both closed.