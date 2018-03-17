Image caption Police described the assault as a "chilling" attack on an "innocent man"

A man has been attacked with a machete in a city centre bar.

The victim, who is in his 30s, is in hospital with life-changing injuries after he was assaulted at Barca on Catalan Square in Manchester at about 22:10 GMT on Friday.

He was attacked inside the bar after asking a man who had shouted abuse at a group to calm down, police said.

Det Insp Mark Davis, from Greater Manchester Police, said it was a "chilling" attack on an "innocent man".

The three offenders fled from the scene on foot and with a bicycle.

Police said the victim had been in the bar with friends when the attacker walked past him and shouted abuse at a group.

The offender then turned to a friend and asked for the machete.

The friend brought over a backpack, which the offender pulled the machete out of, before turning and striking the victim's hand with it.

Greater Manchester Police have asked for anyone who saw the assault to contact them.