Image copyright Google Image caption Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was found injured on Waterloo Street, Oldham

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed on a Greater Manchester street.

Mohammed Nabeel Hassan, 22, died in hospital after he was was found injured on Waterloo Street in Oldham on Friday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and was being questioned by officers.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, have been charged with murder and the possession of a bladed weapon over Mr Hassan's death.

A 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, were released under investigation.