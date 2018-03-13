Image caption Teenager Faye Allen died after taking a form of ecstasy, known as Mastercard

The boyfriend of a girl who died after taking ecstasy and a friend who sold him the drug have been jailed.

Faye Allen, 17, from Liverpool, suffered a fatal reaction after taking a tablet on a night out at the Victoria Warehouse in Greater Manchester.

Boyfriend Connor Aden and Oliver Garside both admitted supplying class A drugs at Manchester Crown Court.

Garside, 21, was jailed for 28 months. Aden, 19, was sentenced to eight months in a young offenders' institution.

Faye Allen died in hospital after police were called to the Victoria Warehouse in Trafford

Aden, from St Helens, bought three tablets for £10 each from Garside of Rainford on 1 May last year, a spokeswoman for the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He took money from Ms Allen and another person and paid Garside £30 before passing them the tablets, she said.

Ms Allen died in hospital after suffering an adverse reaction to a form of the drug known as Mastercard.

At the time of her death, police warned that the "small, pink figure of eight" ecstasy tablets, with the word Mastercard printed on them, "may contain up to double the dose" of MDMA.

Garside pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Aden admitted two counts of counts of supplying class A drugs.