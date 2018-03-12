Two men charged over Oldham fatal stabbing
- 12 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged the murder of a man who was stabbed on a street in Greater Manchester.
Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was found on Waterloo Street in Oldham at about 15:20 GMT on Friday and later died.
Mohammed Jama, 20, and Musa Jama, 22, both of Ashley Street, Oldham, have been charged with murder and the possession of a bladed weapon, Greater Manchester Police said.
They are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.