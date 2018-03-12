Image copyright Arron Wright Image caption The item was found on a building site in Salford

A device thought to be a World War Two bomb has been found on a building site in Greater Manchester.

The device was found by workers close to machinery at the site in Salford, near Clowes Street and Chapel Street, at about 16:00 GMT.

Police put up a 100m (109 yards) cordon surrounding the area around the Lowry Hotel, and a bomb disposal team was called.

Chapel Street was closed between New Bailey Street and Blackfriars Street.

The road reopened shortly after 18:45 GMT.

Worker Arron Wright said: "I was working down a hole about 20 metres away when one lad shouted up he had found a bomb and I didn't believe it.

"A few people were wandering around it to see if it was or wasn't, but you could see the firing pin.

"There had been a 20 tonne digger digging around it."

Mr Wright, from Levenshulme, Manchester, said fire alarms were set off and the site was evacuated, with staff sent home.

If confirmed, it would be the second wartime device to be found in the city in six months, after a grenade was found in Weaste Cemetery in September last year.

In November 2015 there were widespread road closures after a device was found at a former munitions factory.