Man stabbed to death in Oldham street identified
A man stabbed to death on a street in Greater Manchester has been identified by police.
Mohammed Nabeel Hassan, 22, was stabbed a number of times in Waterloo Street, Oldham at about 15:20 GMT on Friday.
He was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, where he later died.
A 15-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation. Two men, aged 20 and 22, remain in custody for questioning.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack near to Cha Cha Jewellers to contact them.