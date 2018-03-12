Image copyright Google Image caption Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was attacked in Waterloo Street, Oldham, on Friday

A man stabbed to death on a street in Greater Manchester has been identified by police.

Mohammed Nabeel Hassan, 22, was stabbed a number of times in Waterloo Street, Oldham at about 15:20 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, where he later died.

A 15-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation. Two men, aged 20 and 22, remain in custody for questioning.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack near to Cha Cha Jewellers to contact them.