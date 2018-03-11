Manchester Piccadilly trains halted by protesters
Trains have been suspended at Manchester Piccadilly station after protesters stormed the railway lines.
National Rail said the station has been closed due to the gathering on the tracks.
Virgin Trains has tweeted: "Due to trespassers on the railway at Manchester Piccadilly all lines are currently blocked."
More to follow.